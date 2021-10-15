POLL | What punishment should the military veterans who held the ministers ‘hostage’ face?

South Africans have taken to social media and gathered around the water cooler to debate what action should be taken against those who held defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele “hostage”.

The trio were prevented from leaving a meeting with disgruntled military veterans on Thursday night, with the veterans barricading the doors with chairs.

Gungubele said the meeting broke down when consensus couldn't be reached, and a decision was taken to adjourn.

“As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they [the military veterans] closed the doors. It is at that point we realised we were held hostage. It is a situation which was averted by the security forces, very effectively and successfully,” he said.