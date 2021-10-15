POLL | What punishment should the military veterans who held the ministers ‘hostage’ face?
South Africans have taken to social media and gathered around the water cooler to debate what action should be taken against those who held defence minister Thandi Modise, her deputy Thabang Makwetla and minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele “hostage”.
The trio were prevented from leaving a meeting with disgruntled military veterans on Thursday night, with the veterans barricading the doors with chairs.
Gungubele said the meeting broke down when consensus couldn't be reached, and a decision was taken to adjourn.
“As we were leaving the meeting, proceeding to the doors, they [the military veterans] closed the doors. It is at that point we realised we were held hostage. It is a situation which was averted by the security forces, very effectively and successfully,” he said.
SAPS spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo confirmed that the police “penetrated the room where the hostages were being held” and that no shots were fired.
Fifty-six people have been arrested and will likely face charges of kidnapping, but there have been calls for more serious charges to be laid against the group.
Others claimed the veterans were just trying to make their voices heard and should be let go with a warning.
MK military veteran Lwazi Mzobe told Newzroom Afrika that the former soldiers wanted reparations, among other demands.
He denied that the minister was being held hostage and claimed that they were allowed to leave and there was “no barricade”.