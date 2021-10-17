South Africa

One dead, seven injured in Mitchells Plain mass shooting

Ernest Mabuza Journalist
17 October 2021 - 13:52
A woman was killed and seven others were injured in a mass shooting in Mitchells Plain on Saturday.
Image: 123RF/123RF Premium

A woman aged 24 was shot and later died and seven others were wounded in a shooting in Mitchells Plain, Cape Town, on Saturday night.

“At around 20:20 occupants of a green Honda Ballade fired randomly at guests attending a birthday party at a residence in Montclair Drive, Mandalay, and fled the scene.

“The eight victims aged between 5 and 26 were admitted to hospital where the 24-year-old female later succumbed to death,” Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said.

He said while detectives are gathering evidence to determine the motive for this callous attack on these young people, the public is requested to come forward with information that can assist with the police investigation.

“Additional operational forces have been deployed in Lentegeur policing precinct to stabilise the situation and to support the detectives with their investigation. These forces will remain in the area until we are satisfied with the progress of our operational endeavours,” Traut said.

