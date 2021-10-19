Dali Mpofu helps military vets get bail after alleged ministers’ hostage drama

Forty former military veterans have been granted bail of R500 each at the Pretoria magistrate’s court sitting in the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Facility, pending trial in the case of cabinet ministers allegedly held hostage when negotiations for reparations turned sour.

Earlier on Tuesday, 13 of the accused were released on bail of R500 after the state had suggested an amount of R2,000 for bail.

The court ruled for the lesser amount after advocate Dali Mpofu, representing some of the accused, argued that R2,000 was too high as most of the accused are unemployed.

The state did not oppose bail for the 13 as they have no previous convictions nor pending cases.

A further 27 accused were granted bail of R500 each during the course of the day, with the magistrate ruling there was no need to differentiate between the two groups. The state had suggested an amount of R3,000 as their addresses had not been confirmed.

Their case will resume on February 1.