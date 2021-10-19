South Africa

Soccer coach Milutin Sredojevic guilty of sexual assault

Riaan Marais News reporter
19 October 2021 - 13:32

Former Zambian national soccer coach Milutin Sredojevic was handed a suspended jail term after being convicted on two counts of sexual assault in the Gqeberha regional court on Tuesday.

This after a barista accused Sredojevic of touching her buttocks and making inappropriate sexual remarks towards her during the U21 Afcon qualifiers in the VIP section of the Wolfson Stadium, where she was working...

