South Africa

Criminal record for duo who blocked road with burning tyres

21 October 2021 - 11:54 By TimesLIVE
Police said the convictions send out a strong message to would-be protesters. File image
Police said the convictions send out a strong message to would-be protesters. File image
Image: Thulani Mbele

An electricity-related protest that saw community members blockade a road with burning tyres has culminated in convictions for two demonstrators.

Free State police said this sends out “a strong message warning community members to refrain from being involved or instigating public violence”.

The case relates to a midnight protest on January 1 at Zamdela, Sasolburg.

Mosiuwa Mosia, 51, and Thapelo Segalo, 25, were part of a larger group marching against a lack of services in their area, primarily a lack of electricity, said police spokesperson Capt Malebo Khosana.

They appeared before the Sasolburg magistrate’s court on October 15, facing charges of public violence and contravening the Road Traffic Management Act.

The duo were given a sentence of a fine amounting to R10,000 each or 24 months’ direct imprisonment, suspended for a period of five years on condition that they are not convicted of committing another public violence act during the suspension period.

“I plead with all community members to refrain from such public violence acts. It is unfortunate that only two suspects were arrested whereas there was a larger group involved. I plead with the community members to follow proper procedures for complaining or voicing their concerns on such lack of services rather than taking matters into their own hands,” said acting district commissioner Brig Mapulane Mbeloane.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

What lies behind social unrest in SA and what might be done about it

The issues are many and the state must trade lip service for delivery if it is to stem the rising tide of violent protests
Opinion & Analysis
1 month ago

‘We won’t vote DA, EFF or ANC', say gatvol township residents

A township in North West is an example of the plight of people being denied a basic human right: going to a decent toilet. It is one of many such ...
News
3 weeks ago

‘It is criminal economic sabotage’ when protests degenerate into looting

Experts say the sporadic riots and looting in the country are fuelled by political opportunists
News
3 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SA’s youngest millionaire arrested for ‘fraud’ South Africa
  2. 'Is he gambling with his health?': SA reacts to Zuma spotted out and about at ... South Africa
  3. Nigerian mafia leaders arrested after Hawks swoop in Cape Town South Africa
  4. How to see if you are owed R350 grant money from the first cycle South Africa
  5. 'Notorious hitman' charged in Senzo Meyiwa case convicted of several murders South Africa

Latest Videos

FBI agent reveals body parts were found in search for Brian Laundrie, fiancé of ...
Overturned tables, stun grenades: Inside the hostage room where defence ...