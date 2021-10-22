South Africa

First CT scan on adult rhino with tooth troubles hailed as 'landmark moment'

22 October 2021 - 12:21
Vets performing the CT scan on Oz the rhino.
Image: Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary

Oz the white rhino’s painful toothache has been resolved, thanks to the first ever successful computed tomography (CT) scan to be conducted on a live adult rhino in SA.

The Care for Wild Rhino Sanctuary teamed up with the University of Pretoria’s (UP) faculty of veterinary science in Onderstepoort to conduct the scan, which is used to detect diseases and injuries.

Orphaned by poachers in 2015, Oz was rescued and taken to Care for Wild for rehabilitation, release and ongoing protection.

Earlier this year, rhino monitors reported an unusual swelling on his face.

Care for Wild founder Petronel Nieuwoudt consulted with veterinarian Dr Albertus Coetzee of West Acres Animal Hospital.

Wildlife veterinarian Dr Jacques O’Dell and veterinary dentistry specialist and maxillofacial surgeon at UP Prof Gerhard Steenkamp were consulted before the scan.

With the support of Louis van Wyk of Wildlifevets.com, the decision was made to transport the one ton bull to the Onderstepoort Veterinary Academic Hospital for further investigation.

The CT scan revealed a tooth root abscess and appropriate treatment was subsequently performed. 

Oz is back at Care for Wild and eating and drinking well.

“The collaboration sparked a landmark moment in veterinary healthcare and rhino care and rehabilitation,” said the team of experts.

“The logistical experience, information and knowledge gained from this is phenomenal progress in the fight to save a keystone species from extinction.

“We cannot save a species alone, but together we can achieve remarkable things. In acknowledgement of the team of specialists who came together, we thank them for their passion, dedication and immense commitment,” said Nieuwoudt.

TimesLIVE

