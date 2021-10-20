Travel

WATCH | Unique sighting as mother elephant kills crocodile stalking its calf

WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers

20 October 2021 - 13:30
An elephant took down a crocodile.
Image: Latest Sightings

An unlucky crocodile found itself underneath the feet of an angry mother elephant after it stalked her calf in the shallows of a river in Zambia.

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the elephant can be seen violently attacking the crocodile in front of a group of safari-goers.

It said the sighting was unique as female elephants are generally peaceful and extremely caring animals.

The video was captured by tourist Hans Henrik Haahr.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers)

According to Latest Sightings, crocodiles are opportunistic hunters and are known to prey on baby elephants.

“This mother elephant was not taking any chances and was not happy with the crocodile being so close to her young calf. To protect her calf, she removed the threat of the crocodile entirely. You can see the elephant is lactating,” it said.

The mother elephant can also be seen wrapping her trunk around the crocodile’s tail and tossing it around while trampling it.

