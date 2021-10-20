WATCH | Unique sighting as mother elephant kills crocodile stalking its calf

An unlucky crocodile found itself underneath the feet of an angry mother elephant after it stalked her calf in the shallows of a river in Zambia.

In a video shared by Latest Sightings, the elephant can be seen violently attacking the crocodile in front of a group of safari-goers.

It said the sighting was unique as female elephants are generally peaceful and extremely caring animals.

The video was captured by tourist Hans Henrik Haahr.

Watch the video below (WARNING: Video not for sensitive viewers)