Robbers take two firearms, cellphone and laptop at satellite police station

The Hawks have launched a manhunt for three suspects who robbed the Sir Lowry’s Pass satellite police station on Saturday night.

Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the armed suspects held the two police officers who were on duty in the community service centre at gunpoint at around 10pm.

“They disarmed the police members and fled with two 9mm service pistols, three cellular telephones and a laptop computer.

“The members were fortunately not injured during the incident,” Traut said.

TimesLIVE​