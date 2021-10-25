Muslim council calls for authorities to make Moti kidnapping a priority investigation

Jamiatul Ulama SA - Council of Muslim Theologians (Jusa) has called on state authorities to make the investigation of the kidnapping of the Moti children a priority.

The council said they were deeply concerned about the welfare of Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and Zidan after they were abducted in Polokwane, Limpopo last Wednesday. Their whereabouts remain unknown.

The council urged all members of the public across the country to continue assisting law enforcement authorities so the boys can be found.

“Let the innocent boys safely reunite with their family,” it said.

“It is a cowardly act to endanger the lives of young children through such kidnappings, a phenomenon which we have lamentably seen taking root in the country in recent years.

“We commend individuals and communities that have shown solidarity through their calls for the safe return of the boys, and their support for the Muslim community of Polokwane in general, and the boys’ family in particular.

“This is a moment when we rally together to unequivocally condemn such criminal acts. The perpetrators have to be apprehended and brought to book to ensure the safety and security of our neighbourhoods, especially for our innocent young ones, wherever they may be.

“Our thoughts and fervent prayers are for the boys, their relatives and friends as we express our support for the Moti family in these testing times filled with anguish, uncertainty and trepidation,” Jusa said.

TimesLIVE