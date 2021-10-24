Lack of ransom demand for abducted Limpopo brothers may carry deadly message

Hostage negotiators and security risk analysts say kidnapping of several children at once is highly unusual; modus operandi shows kidnappers are trained

As the abduction drama involving four Polokwane brothers enters its fifth day, a former police hostage negotiator has spoken out about the possible reasons no ransom has been demanded.



On Wednesday morning, as the Moti brothers, Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zia, 15, were being driven from their Crescent Street home in the plush Nirvana suburb to the nearby Curro Heuwelkruin school, seven gunmen attacked them on the R37/N1 on-ramp...