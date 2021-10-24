Lack of ransom demand for abducted Limpopo brothers may carry deadly message
Hostage negotiators and security risk analysts say kidnapping of several children at once is highly unusual; modus operandi shows kidnappers are trained
24 October 2021 - 00:01
As the abduction drama involving four Polokwane brothers enters its fifth day, a former police hostage negotiator has spoken out about the possible reasons no ransom has been demanded.
On Wednesday morning, as the Moti brothers, Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zia, 15, were being driven from their Crescent Street home in the plush Nirvana suburb to the nearby Curro Heuwelkruin school, seven gunmen attacked them on the R37/N1 on-ramp...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.