News

Lack of ransom demand for abducted Limpopo brothers may carry deadly message

Hostage negotiators and security risk analysts say kidnapping of several children at once is highly unusual; modus operandi shows kidnappers are trained

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
24 October 2021 - 00:01

As the abduction drama involving four Polokwane brothers enters its fifth day, a former police hostage negotiator has spoken out about the possible reasons no ransom has been demanded.

On Wednesday morning, as the Moti brothers, Zidan, 6, Zayyad, 11, Alaan, 13, and Zia, 15, were being driven from their Crescent Street home in the plush Nirvana suburb to the nearby Curro Heuwelkruin school, seven gunmen attacked them on the R37/N1 on-ramp...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Haiti gang leader threatens to kill kidnapped American missionaries World
  2. Hunt for four Limpopo brothers kidnapped by seven uniformed men South Africa
  3. ‘What hostage situation?’ Veterans issue denial and call for release of ... Politics
  4. Military vets were prepared to hold ministers 'for days' News
  5. Fifty kidnapped Ethiopian nationals rescued in Joburg sting South Africa
  6. Two bust for kidnapping Durban businessman and making R10m ransom demand South Africa
  7. Hostage situation was ‘not a crisis’, says ANC’s Pule Mabe Politics

Most read

  1. I'm no con man, says SA’s ‘youngest millionaire’ Sandile Shezi News
  2. IN PICS | Medical parolee Jacob Zuma spotted in Durban casino Politics
  3. 'Network of corrupt officials' as Unisa turns into 'qualifications factory' News
  4. The Blyde Riverwalk Estate: Inside the nasty dispute at this Gauteng ‘coastal’ ... News
  5. Durban schoolboy faces expulsion over alleged racist slur News

Latest Videos

‘I vaccinated because the Jews vaccinated’: Julius Malema addresses CT students
Watch the moment ‘killer cop’ Rosemary Ndlovu is found guilty of murder, ...