POLL | Do you think Nando's terminating its sponsorship of Gareth Cliff's show was enough?

The decision by Nando's to pull the plug on its sponsorship of Gareth Cliff's controversial The Burning Platform has been met with sharp reaction online.
In a recent interview on the show between Cliff, DA leader John Steenhuisen and One SA Movement spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane, Cliff dismissed racism struggles as “anecdotal” and “unimportant”.
“Your personal experiences are completely anecdotal and unimportant to all of us, sorry,” Cliff told Rakhivhane.
The fast food chain terminated its sponsorship of the show with immediate effect, after public outrage expressed online over Cliff's comments.
In a statement, Nando's said Cliff failed to create an environment where free speech was possible.
“There are many instances in which Nando’s has not agreed with the opinions of both guests and presenters on CliffCentral.com, but we have upheld their right to express their views as a core component of a healthy constitutional democracy.
“In the case of The Burning Platform episode which aired on October 21, Nando’s is of the view that Gareth Cliff failed to create an environment where free speech was possible by talking over Mudzuli Rakhivhane and dismissing her view while not allowing her to adequately express it,” said Nando's.
Some rejected the chicken chain's response as not enough and called for further action to be taken against Cliff.