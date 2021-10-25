POLL | Do you think Nando's terminating its sponsorship of Gareth Cliff's show was enough?

The decision by Nando's to pull the plug on its sponsorship of Gareth Cliff's controversial The Burning Platform has been met with sharp reaction online.

In a recent interview on the show between Cliff, DA leader John Steenhuisen and One SA Movement spokesperson Mudzuli Rakhivhane, Cliff dismissed racism struggles as “anecdotal” and “unimportant”.

“Your personal experiences are completely anecdotal and unimportant to all of us, sorry,” Cliff told Rakhivhane.

The fast food chain terminated its sponsorship of the show with immediate effect, after public outrage expressed online over Cliff's comments.