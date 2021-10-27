Helen Zille addresses viral audio clip on DA’s ANC ‘coalition plans’

DA federal council chair Helen Zille has responded to a leaked audio of her allegedly claiming the DA should go into a coalition with the ANC.

This week a leaked audio from 2019 was circulated on social media in which Zille was heard saying the DA must consolidate its support at 20% and work with the ANC.

In the audio, Zille said the DA would consider going into a coalition with the ANC under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s leadership.

“I’d rather make tough demands on Cyril Ramaphosa’s ANC and force to unite under them, and go into coalition with them and make strict conditions for them, than go into coalition with anyone else. That I think should be our aim in the next election.

“We want 20% of South Africans and remember there’s only 8% of white voters. Between 15% and 20% gives us a strong, strong consolidated block in coalitions,” Zille can be heard saying in the audio.