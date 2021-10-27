POLL | Do you support ‘John Wick’s’ vigilantism?
Mamelodi’s “John Wick” has sparked a major debate after the unknown gunman allegedly went on a killing spree in recent weeks.
The vigilante is rumoured to be behind the killings of several men and the wounding of another since August.
“John Wick” is a fictional character in a Hollywood movie starring Keanu Reeves about a man who goes on a killing spree after gangsters kill his dog, which was a last gift to him from his recently deceased wife.
According to SowetanLIVE, Mamelodi has been rocked by a spate of killings allegedly committed by a breakaway group from the Boko Haram gang calling themselves Bafarasai.
At least nine people have been killed in the alleged gang war.
The death of an alleged Boko Haram gang member, killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, saw “John Wick” topping the social media trends list.
In a statement, police said the shooting took place on the N4 highway near Diamond Hill toll plaza.
On arrival at the scene, police were told by a witness that a black VW Polo was shot at by the occupants in a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the Polo lost control of the vehicle.
The driver of the Polo was declared dead on the scene, while a passenger was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.
Preliminary investigations at the scene identified the deceased as 35-year-old Phillip Given Mnguni. The task team established to investigate gang activities in Mamelodi had allegedly linked him to several cases linked to Boko Haram.
Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said Mnguni “was the number one wanted suspect in our investigations into the Boko Haram activities in Mamelodi”.
“There has not, in recent times, been reports of gang-related murders in Mamelodi since the deployment of the task team and visible policing members. This indicates the measures we have put in place to stabilise gang-related crime are starting to bear fruits,” said Mawela.
No arrests have been made yet. Police have registered cases of murder and attempted murder.
Community policing forum chairperson in Mamelodi west Tebogo Mashigo told EWN people in the area were praising the vigilante as a “hero”.
“The sentiment shared by a lot of people is that it is long overdue. They are happy with the situation. But as the forum, we are not happy. Whether they are part of the community or gangsters, it is one death too many and it affects everybody,” said Mashigo.