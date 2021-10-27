POLL | Do you support ‘John Wick’s’ vigilantism?

According to SowetanLIVE, Mamelodi has been rocked by a spate of killings allegedly committed by a breakaway group from the Boko Haram gang calling themselves Bafarasai.

At least nine people have been killed in the alleged gang war.

The death of an alleged Boko Haram gang member, killed in a hail of bullets on Tuesday, saw “John Wick” topping the social media trends list.

In a statement, police said the shooting took place on the N4 highway near Diamond Hill toll plaza.

On arrival at the scene, police were told by a witness that a black VW Polo was shot at by the occupants in a silver Mercedes-Benz. The driver of the Polo lost control of the vehicle.

The driver of the Polo was declared dead on the scene, while a passenger was rushed to hospital with gunshot wounds.

Preliminary investigations at the scene identified the deceased as 35-year-old Phillip Given Mnguni. The task team established to investigate gang activities in Mamelodi had allegedly linked him to several cases linked to Boko Haram.