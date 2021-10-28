LISTEN | Doctor survived crash, cancer and overcame tragedy

Not even a bus accident in which he nearly died, and which temporarily confined him to a wheelchair, could stop Izak Haarhoff, 28, from realising his dream of pursuing medical studies.

There was more hardship to come. He was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer and later lost six loved ones, including his girlfriend, in just six weeks — but still nothing deterred him.

Early on he had faced a major setback — almost every medical school in SA rejected his application.