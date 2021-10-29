Oral Covid-19 vaccine trial to start in SA

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. won approval to run an initial clinical trial for its orally delivered Covid-19 vaccine candidate in SA.

The US-listed company has been given permission by the SA Health Regulatory Products Authority to start enrolling patients in phase 1 of tests, it said in a statement on Friday. A similar trial is planned in Israel and a phase 2 trial in the US, Nadav Kidron, Oramed’s CEO, said in an interview.

While SA has hosted a number of Covid-19 vaccine trials, this would be the first of an oral treatment. Delivery by mouth would surmount some hurdles confronting Africa, such as the need to keep injectable shots refrigerated, sometimes at ultra-low temperatures, in the effort to improve inoculation in the least-vaccinated continent.

“SA is the first place in the world we are running a clinical trial” for this vaccine, Kidron said.