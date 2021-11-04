COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | SA records 344 new cases, which represents a 1.3% positivity rate

#COVID19 UPDATE: A total of 27,392 tests were conducted in the last 24hrs, with 344 new cases, which represents a 1.3% positivity rate. A further 23 #COVID19 related deaths have been reported, bringing total fatalities to 89,220 to date. See more here: https://t.co/agaJ2f0NMQ pic.twitter.com/BQL1NZGJD9