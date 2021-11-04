South Africa

Gauteng hits Covid-19 vaccination milestone with 6-millionth jab

04 November 2021 - 17:25
The Gauteng government says it has so far administered 6-million vaccines in the province.
The Gauteng government says it has so far administered 6-million vaccines in the province.
Image: Esa Alexander

The Gauteng government has administered more than 6-million Covid-19 vaccines.

Of the figure, 3,076,767 are people who are fully vaccinated with the Pfizer or J&J vaccines.

“This milestone comes at a time when the province is taking the vaccination programme to retailers, shopping centres and other workplaces to widen access to vaccines to as many people as possible,” said Gauteng health spokesperson Kwara Kekana.

She said the more people were vaccinated the better the chances of beating the anticipated fourth wave.

“Gauteng has, since August 30 2021, embarked on an intense campaign targeting areas with low vaccine uptake, to vaccinate as many people as possible.

 “Vaccination has been proven to be effective in minimising severe illness, hospitalisation and death in the event one contracts the coronavirus,” Kekana said.

The government has called on all people who are 12 and older to visit their nearest vaccination site to get vaccinated.

“The public is further reminded that those who received the first of a two-dose vaccine need to return for their second dose at 42 days.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Sassa shuts down 'no vaccine, no R350 grant' claims

A fake news report was circulated saying that those who did not get the Covid-19 jab would not be eligible for the grant.
News
1 month ago

'We don’t want to work against parents': Gauteng government wants children to get vaccinated at schools

Gauteng premier David Makhura says his government is working on a programme that will allow children to be vaccinated at schools.
News
2 weeks ago

'We need that single-minded attention to vaccine programme': expert

Jabs for those aged 18 to 34 began on Friday, 11 days earlier than initially planned, after SA passed the 10-million jab mark on the 94th day of the ...
News
2 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Big petrol increases from Wednesday set to hit South Africans even harder South Africa
  3. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  4. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  5. LIVE RESULTS | Get real-time election data and see the battlegrounds unfold South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021