South Africa

Police anti-gang unit officer 'soliciting bribe' bust by anti-corruption unit

05 November 2021 - 07:21
The sergeant was arrested at court with the alleged bribe money. File photo.
The sergeant was arrested at court with the alleged bribe money. File photo.
Image: SUHAIB SALEM

A sergeant in the police anti-gang unit is expected to appear in court in Cape Town on Friday on a charge of corruption after allegedly soliciting a bribe from a murder suspect in a case he was investigating.

The 46-year-old was arrested in a sting operation on Thursday by members of the police anti-corruption unit.

He was arrested after information was received about him requesting money in exchange for arranging for the suspect to be released on bail.

Western Cape police spokesperson Capt Frederick van Wyk said an undercover operation was conducted and the money was handed over to the sergeant.

“He was arrested at Wynberg court after the money was found in his possession. We will not allow a few bad apples to tarnish the good name of the SAPS,” he said.

“We strongly encourage the public to make use of the corruption hotline 0800 701 701 to report any form of corruption, so that an investigation can be launched. The community is entitled to be served and protected by police officials with integrity who will not succumb to crime and corruption,” he added.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Retired crime intelligence cop 'died by strangulation': wife and son on trial for murder

Retired crime intelligence officer Maj-Gen Thekiso Mogoerane, found dead in his car in 2018, was killed by strangulation, a senior forensic ...
News
17 hours ago

A year in jail for every R1,000 stolen: Ex cop sentenced

When R4,000 disappeared from the Hawks, the search led to one of their own.
News
20 hours ago

Mpumalanga police launch manhunt for about 15 armed robbers after ATM bombing

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for about 15 armed robbers after an ATM bombing in the early hours of Wednesday.
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. Duduzile Zuma slams Ramaphosa visit to Eswatini: ‘ANC isn't doing well and he ... South Africa
  3. Naked woman storms Capitec branch, as bank vows to investigate South Africa
  4. Warrior names for new SA Navy ships South Africa
  5. Ace Magashule’s former PA declines state witness status, warrant of arrest ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'Mashaba just wants to be a mayor, that's all' says Malema at EFF presser post ...
Politicians on coalition possibilities at #LGE2021