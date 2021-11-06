Table Mountain park cracks down on painted rocks and cremated ashes

Table Mountain National Park authorities are cracking down on urns containing cremated remains littering the sprawling nature reserve.

In a Facebook message this week, park authorities also urged visitors not to paint graffiti and rocks in the park.

“Table Mountain National Park management reiterates that all visitors must refrain from crafting graffiti images, rock packing as well as the recently booming challenges on social media,” the message reads.

“The rangers have come across several painted rocks with social media account handles in support of a charity/organisation.

“Not only is this not allowed but it is also illegal as it takes away the aesthetic of the natural essence of the national park.”