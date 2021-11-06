Table Mountain park cracks down on painted rocks and cremated ashes
Table Mountain National Park authorities are cracking down on urns containing cremated remains littering the sprawling nature reserve.
In a Facebook message this week, park authorities also urged visitors not to paint graffiti and rocks in the park.
“Table Mountain National Park management reiterates that all visitors must refrain from crafting graffiti images, rock packing as well as the recently booming challenges on social media,” the message reads.
“The rangers have come across several painted rocks with social media account handles in support of a charity/organisation.
“Not only is this not allowed but it is also illegal as it takes away the aesthetic of the natural essence of the national park.”
The authorities said rangers have also stumbled on “shrines and urns placed in memorial of loved ones who have passed on”.
The post added: “We are sympathetic to your loss and understand that our park users would like to remember their loved ones in the park which they fondly used.
“However, SANParks considers it a contravention when an urn with cremated remains is buried outside of an existing grave or burial site in a national park, or without the knowledge of or mandatory permission from management.
“Should urns and shrines with ashes be found in national park, SANParks staff members will hand these over to the SA Police Service.
“The park does not allow for the burial or placement of urns in any area but we do allow for the scattering of ashes at a designated area in the park.”
TimesLIVE