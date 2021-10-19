News

Buzz off with your bylaw, beekeepers tell Cape Town

Capetonian apiarists have bees in their bonnets after a new bylaw was introduced without their input

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
19 October 2021 - 19:40

A move to regulate beekeeping in Cape Town has stirred up a proverbial hornets’ nest, with apiarists warning of potentially dire consequences.

A new bylaw requires all beekeepers obtain a permit and be registered on a beekeeping database. Hives will be inspected to ensure regulatory compliance...

