South Africa

Three children, including four-month-old, die 'after eating noodles'

08 November 2021 - 16:04
Three Eastern Cape children have died, allegedly after eating noodles bought from a local shop. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Eastern Cape police are investigating the tragic deaths of three young children from Gqeberha who allegedly died after eating noodles bought from a local shop.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said it was alleged that the three children — Sinothando Ngwendu, 11, Olwam Ngwendu, 7, and four-month-old Athenkosi Ngwendu — left with their grandparents to visit family in New Brighton on Saturday.

On Sunday, Sinothando went to the shop and bought a packet of noodles, Naidu said. “She cooked it and the three children ate before leaving to go back to Motherwell. When they arrived home in Motherwell, she complained of feeling nauseous,” Naidu said. 

Naidu said the girl was given water by her grandmother.

Later, seven-year-old Olwam also complained of stomach cramps and nausea.  

“While being driven with private transport to the Motherwell clinic, they passed away.”

Shortly after the two children left for hospital, Athenkosi also died while on the way to hospital in another vehicle, Naidu said, adding that a postmortem would be conducted.

An inquest docket was opened.

