South Africa

Woman’s body found in dam wrapped in blanket filled with stones

10 November 2021 - 15:31
Thandi Paulina Dhlamini was last seen by her parents at a local tavern. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The body of a woman has been retrieved from a dam in a township near Lindley in the Free State more than two weeks after she went missing.

Police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said Thandi Paulina Dhlamini, 31, from Ntha township, went missing on October 23 after her parents and friends saw her at a local tavern.

“The parents thought she would come back, as she usually disappears and comes back home. This time it was strange because she didn't come back home and they never thought of reporting her to the police as a missing person,” sad Makhele.

On Tuesday community members spotted a body floating in the river and alerted the police.

Makhele said the body was wrapped in a blanket bound with wire. There were stones inside. It was later identified as Dhlamini.

“It is suspected she was thrown in the dam. She also sustained bruises on her body.”

Police arrested her boyfriend near a bottle store in the rural village of Monontsha in the Maluti-a-Phofung local municipality.

The 30-year-old suspect was charged with murder and is due to appear in the Petrus Steyn magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

