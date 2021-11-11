LISTEN | It's never too late to get another Covid-19 jab

Just more than 300 new coronavirus cases were identified in SA on Wednesday evening. The health department reported 48 deaths in the past 24-hour period, bringing the total number to 89,435.

More than 23.5-million vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far.

The national department of health's Foster Mohale said: “Almost 16-million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose, including 218,000 children between 12 and 17 years old. Out of 16-million people, just more than 13-million are fully vaccinated. This means about 3-million are yet to receive their second jab.

“However, this number consists of those who are within their waiting period of 42 days/six weeks before they could receive the second jab and those who are due for the end jab but did not return to vaccination site.”

TimesLIVE