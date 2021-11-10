WHO warns about looming shortage of Covid-19 vaccine syringes

There could be a shortage of one to two billion syringes needed to administer Covid-19 vaccinations in 2022, which could impact routine immunisations and undermine needle safety, warns the World Health Organisation (WHO).

National health authorities should plan their needs well in advance to avoid the “hoarding, panic-buying type of situation” seen early in the pandemic with personal protective equipment, said WHO expert Lisa Hedman.

“We could have a global shortage of immunisation syringes that could in turn lead to serious problems, such as slowing down immunisation efforts and safety concerns,” she told a UN briefing.