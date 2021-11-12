COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Can the Covid-19 jab give me an irregular period?
November 12 2021 - 08:11
Zimbabwe’s vaccine decree leaves workers in a bind
The Zimbabwean government may not yet be punishing government workers who have not received the Covid-19 vaccine, but its directive is still in full force.
In early September, the government issued a directive that by October 15, all civil servants would have to be vaccinated or else they would not be allowed at their work stations, among other punitive measures, including salary deductions. Parastatals and many big companies followed suit.
Before the decree, there was no express policy dealing with vaccination mandates in the country. The government insisted vaccination was voluntary, but senior government officials, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, kept making announcements compelling citizens to be vaccinated. Some perceived this to be coercive.
November 12 2021 - 07:15
Netherlands to impose partial lockdown to halt Covid-19 surge
The Netherlands will impose Western Europe's first partial lockdown since the summer this weekend, in a bid to stop a surge in Covid-19 cases, Dutch broadcaster NOS said on Friday.
Bars, restaurants and non-essential stores will be ordered to close at 7 P.M. for at least three weeks starting Saturday, NOS said, citing government sources.
People will be urged to work from home as much as possible, and no audiences will be allowed at sporting events in the coming weeks. Schools, theatres and cinemas would remain open.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte's cabinet will take a final decision later on Friday, and will announce the new measures during a televised press conference scheduled for 1800 GMT.
New coronavirus infections in the country of 17.5 million have increased rapidly after social distancing measures were dropped late September and hit a record of around 16,300 in 24 hours on Thursday.
The new wave of infections has put pressure on hospitals throughout the country, forcing them to scale back regular care again to treat Covid-19 patients.
To contain the outbreak, the government's pandemic advisory panel on Thursday recommended imposing a partial lockdown and to limit entrance to public places to people who have been fully vaccinated or have recently recovered from a coronavirus infection.
A new lockdown would mean a drastic turn in policy for the Dutch government, which until last month thought that a relatively high vaccination rate would mean it could further ease measures towards the end of the year.
But it is not alone in considering strict measures as infections spike to record levels. Austria on Thursday said it was days away from placing millions of unvaccinated people in lockdown.
Many developed countries, however, are sticking to the view that vaccine rollouts mean lockdowns are unnecessary, with Britain, for instance, relying on booster shots to increase immunity.
Around 85% of the adult Dutch population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Booster shots have so far only been provided to a small group of people with weak immune systems, and will be offered to people aged 80 years and older in December.
Last month, roughly 55% of patients in Dutch hospitals and 70% of those in intensive care were unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated, data provided by the Netherlands' Institute for Health (RIVM) showed.
November 12 2021 - 07:00
Can the Covid-19 jab give me an irregular period?
Dr Michelle Groome from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said this week there have been reports of irregular menstrual periods from some women after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine.
She hosted a Q&A session on Twitter on Thursday to address concerns about the vaccine.
Groome said an irregular menstrual period can be a short-term side-effect of the vaccine and any persistent after-effects must be reported to the SA Health Products Regulatory Authority which is responsible for investigating adverse effects after immunisation.
November 12 2021 - 06:30
Mexico reports 256 new Covid-19 deaths
Mexico reported 256 new confirmed deaths from Covid-19 on Thursday, bringing the country's official death toll from the pandemic to 290,630, according to health ministry data.
Officials have said the ministry's figures likely represent a significant undercount of Covid-19 deaths.
November 12 2021 - 06:15
Northeastern Chinese port city battles growing Covid-19 cluster
A growing Covid-19 cluster in China's Dalian has spurred the northeastern port city to limit outbound travel, cut offline school classes and close a few cultural venues after being told by national authorities to contain the outbreak more quickly.
Dalian reported 52 locally transmitted infections with confirmed symptoms on Thursday, a daily count higher than any other Chinese city affected in an ongoing nationwide outbreak since mid-October, and more than doubling from 21 cases a day earlier, official data showed on Friday.
A total of 1,149 local cases were found in China between October 17 and November 11.
While the number is tiny compared with many outbreaks outside the country, local authorities have exerted resources to put out the flare-up with Beijing not expected to change its zero-tolerance policy any time soon."
Various measures should be quickened and their quality should be improved, in order to get the outbreak under control in a shorter amount of time and to minimise the outbreak's impact on manufacturing and life of the general public," the National Health Commission said on Thursday, citing a meeting chaired by the commission's director in Dalian.
The number of people travelling out of Dalian has dropped by 96.5% to 918 per day on average, a local transportation official said late on Thursday, after the city of 7.5 million people imposed curbs on public transport and warned residents against leaving Dalian for unnecessary reasons.
The city has demanded kindergartens and primary and high schools halt offline lessons, closed a number of libraries and museums, and started a second round of city-wide mass testing campaign.
On Friday, Dalian called on its residents not to leave their home unless it is necessary.
Dalian, a leading port for seafood shipments as well as fruit and some meats, has also ordered all businesses handling imported chilled and frozen foods to suspend operations, according to the state-backed newspaper Global Times.
As of Nov. 11, mainland China had reported 98,099 confirmed symptomatic Covid-19 patients, including both local cases and those arriving from abroad. The total death number remained at 4,636.
November 12 2021 - 06:00
