South Africa

Man found with human body parts in freezer stabs himself

14 November 2021 - 14:34
A man believed to have murdered and stored the victims' body parts in his fridge is in hospital after stabbing himself.
A man believed to have murdered and stored the victims' body parts in his fridge is in hospital after stabbing himself.
Image: 123rf.com/Jaromír Chalabala

A Johannesburg man  found with human body parts in his fridge is in hospital under the watchful eye of police after stabbing himself. 

Police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili said the 24-year-old will appear in court once he is fit and able to. 

The man was arrested on Saturday after his partner discovered human body parts in his fridge in Protea Glen in Soweto while he was shopping. 

The body parts will be sent to the forensic science laboratory for identification.

Muridili did not respond to speculation that it may be a muti killing saying: “We cannot speculate, investigation will reveal the motive”.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Soweto woman finds human body parts in her boyfriend's fridge

A man has been arrested after his partner discovered human body parts in a fridge at his home in Protea Glen in Soweto, Johannesburg.
News
4 hours ago

‘I wish they never see the light of day,’ says mother of Gabisile Shabane, who was murdered for her body parts

As the high court sitting in Middelburg was on Thursday expected to sentence the three men convicted of the murder of Gabisile Shabane-  a ...
News
2 weeks ago

Life sentences for trio who murdered child with albinism for muti

The three men found guilty of murdering 13-year-old Gabisile Shabane who lived with albinism have been handed life sentences.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘I looked my brother’s killer in the face,’ says sister of slain fitness trainer News
  2. I felt like I was dreaming when I saw them, says woman who helped Moti boys News
  3. Start preparing for 54 hours without water South Africa
  4. Thuli Madonsela's FW de Klerk tribute splits Mzansi South Africa
  5. WATCH | An ailing FW de Klerk apologises in final video released after his death South Africa

Latest Videos

BIG OIL UNDER FIRE | Activists speak out against seismic Shell's Wild Coast ...
WATCH | FW de Klerk's final message and apology to South Africans for his role ...