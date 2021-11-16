No graves for the dead in eThekwini

During the height of the second wave of Covid-19 infections in January, staff members at the Queensburgh Cemetery, 16.5km from Durban’s centre, were burying Covid-19 victims as fast as was humanly possible. Now it is filled to capacity and does not take any new bookings, say the staff.

St Wendolins Mission, a township 23km west of Durban, has three cemeteries, all of which are now full. Some families have resorted to burying their loved ones illegally under the road in the middle of the cemetery at one of them.

The Luganda Cemetery, about 31km outside Durban, is quickly filling up. Gravediggers there say it will be filled to capacity “within the next few months”.

Msawakhe Mayisela, spokesperson for eThekwini municipality, says Covid-19 has had a devastating effect on the city’s burial capacity.

“The city has been burying more than 3,000 bodies per month as compared to 700 that we used to bury in normal circumstances. But having said that, the city has the situation under control to this point,” he says, adding that “no gravesite request has ever been turned away”.

Mayisela says the city is working on a five-point plan to reduce the shortage of grave space and this includes identifying land that can be used for new cemeteries. He acknowledges that communities have been reluctant to consider other methods of disposing of bodies.

“There is a consistent effort by the municipality to create awareness or to educate the public about the sustainable methods in dealing with disposal of human remains ... however, the city does not impose any on its customers as the municipality is clearly aware that it serves communities with different religious and cultural beliefs, norms and standards.”

Buying land for burial

The funeral service industry says there is little it can do to help. Lenny Reddy, a director at Wyebank Funeral Services, says the shortage of cemeteries in Durban and the surrounding areas has been a cause for concern for several years now and Covid-19 has made it worse.

“We have been urging the eThekwini municipality to prioritise this issue. Our worries are that the fourth wave will again hit us very hard.”

Reddy says most of the funeral service’s African clients do not consider cremation, “except for one or two. The community is very hesitant to cremate their loved ones. They often say they have to do some ritual and prayers after burial and consider a traditional grave a sacred place.”