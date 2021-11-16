‘She opened the bag and saw a human hand’: Neighbours speak of gruesome find in Soweto fridge

Cindi Dlamini, who lives nearby, said she did not know the woman’s name, but that Hlabangwane had allegedly confessed the body parts were hers.

“This is the last thing you’d expect in this neighbourhood. It’s quiet most days, even though we are on the main road,” she said, pointing out the neat middle class suburban landscape.

“There’s no noise here, no funny business. Just families. So I was shocked.

“On Saturday I was at home when a neighbour popped in and asked me if I knew what was going on just down the road. When I looked, there were community members outside the suspect’s home,” she said.

The suspect lives in the back of the landlord’s family home, in between two other small cottages.

According to neighbours, a woman had stayed over at the house on Friday night. The next morning Hlabangwane apparently left to buy some food. It was while he was out that the woman came across the gruesome discovery in the fridge.

“The community were the first responders. This area is home to many police officers who could help the woman.

“The girl, about 20 to 21 years old, had woken up and told him she was hungry. He said there was no food in the house and went to the shops. While he was away she looked in the fridge to see if there was anything she could eat. Instead, she saw the plastic bags.

“She opened a bag and saw a hand,” said Dlamini, recounting what had happened on Saturday.