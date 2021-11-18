600 days of lockdown: IRR asks Ramaphosa for answers on state of disaster extension

As SA hit day 600 of lockdown on Thursday, the Institute of Race Relations has challenged President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide answers on the continuous extension of the state of disaster, particularly amid record lows in Covid-19 deaths.

According to Gabriel Crouse, IRR’s head of campaigns, the extension of the state of disaster is “unconstitutional and arguably deceitfully framed”.

“As the IRR observed in a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa, what is being called a 'state of disaster' is in actual terms a state of emergency. Calling it a different name allows the national coronavirus command council to ignore section 37 of the constitution.

