Stellenbosch University academics named as highly cited researchers

Stellenbosch University (SU) says three of its academics have been named highly cited researchers, according to the Highly Cited Researchers 2021 list from the Web of Science Group, released on Tuesday.

Professors Oonsie Biggs (cross-fields), Umezuruike Linus Opara (agricultural sciences) and Dave Richardson (environment and ecology) are among the world’s most cited researchers.

Biggs is the incumbent of the DSI/NRF research chair in social-ecological systems and resilience in the Centre for Complex Systems in Transition. ​

Opara holds the DSI-NRF SA research chair in postharvest technology, while Richardson is the director of the DSI-NRF Centre of Excellence for Invasion Biology and professor in the department of botany and zoology.

“This distinction of three of our top researchers, acknowledges the quality and impact of their research. SU is very proud of this achievement,” said Prof Eugene Cloete, deputy vice-chancellor of research, innovation and postgraduate studies at SU.

The list identifies scientists and social scientists who produced multiple papers ranking in the top 1% by citations for their field and year of publication, demonstrating significant research influence among their peers.

This year’s list contains 6,602 highly cited researchers from more than 70 countries and regions in 21 fields of the sciences and social sciences.

The university said Biggs, Opara and Richardson find themselves in distinguished company alongside 24 Nobel laureates, including five announced this year.

