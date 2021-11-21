South Africa

Electricity contractor loses deal after employees rip off City Power customers

21 November 2021 - 13:02

Two City Power contractors were arrested this week after intimidating and robbing customers in Fairlands, Johannesburg. 

According to a report by the electricity provider, the two gained access to a property in Fairlands near Cresta posing as City Power workers there to check the meters...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. Court finds no unreasonable delay in R102m Shepherd Bushiri fraud case South Africa
  4. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  5. Hunt for KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo jackpot winners who scored R150m South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo