Electricity contractor loses deal after employees rip off City Power customers
21 November 2021 - 13:02
Two City Power contractors were arrested this week after intimidating and robbing customers in Fairlands, Johannesburg.
According to a report by the electricity provider, the two gained access to a property in Fairlands near Cresta posing as City Power workers there to check the meters...
