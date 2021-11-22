Cash van blown to bits in Rustenburg as bystanders loot

North West police have launched a manhunt for a gang that bombed and robbed a G4S cash-in-transit van of an undisclosed amount of money near the Rustenburg Civic Centre on Sunday.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said the suspects allegedly used a stolen maroon Mercedes-Benz to ram into the truck, forcing it to a standstill.

“The security guards were then forced out of the van before it was blown up.

“Shots were fired between the suspects and the escort vehicle, but no-one sustained injuries. The suspects are believed to have fled in various vehicles, including a white Audi Q7,” she said.