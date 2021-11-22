South Africa

Police station robbed of weapons, officers forced into back of cop van

22 November 2021 - 09:46
SAPS says services at the Malamulele police station in Limpopo, which were temporarily affected by an armed robbery, are now fully functional and accessible to the public.
SAPS says services at the Malamulele police station in Limpopo, which were temporarily affected by an armed robbery, are now fully functional and accessible to the public.
Image: Supplied/SAPS

A gang of heavily armed gunmen have robbed the Malamulele police station in Limpopo of R5 rifles, 9mm pistols, shotguns and ammunition.

It is alleged that at about 11pm on Sunday a group of armed suspects stormed the station and held members at gunpoint in the community service centre (CSC).

Police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said some members were forced into the back of a police van while one was ordered to unlock the safe, where the suspects took the weapons and an undisclosed number of ammunition.

“Following the attack on the police station, the group proceeded to a local food outlet and a filling station in the vicinity, where they robbed the businesses of an undisclosed amount of cash,” she said.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe and her management team have visited the crime scene and implemented a 72-hour activation plan.

“All roleplayers, including a multidisciplinary team consisting of crime scene experts and specialised units within the SAPS, are combing the scene and are in pursuit of the heavily armed men,” Mathe said.

She said services at the station, which were temporarily affected by the armed robbery, are now fully functional and accessible to members of the public.

After robbing the police station, the gang robbed Malamulele Sasol nearby.

Posted by Make SA Safe on Sunday, November 21, 2021

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Electricity contractor loses deal after employees rip off City Power customers

The power entity condemned the actions by the two contractors and said they have blacklisted the two and cancelled the contract with the company they ...
News
20 hours ago

New crime stats show SA remains ‘a very violent country’

There were 2,000 kidnappings reported in SA between July and September.
News
2 days ago

Duo bust for robbery of two Phoenix jewellery stores which bystanders also looted

Two men allegedly linked to the robbery of two jewellery stores at a Phoenix mall on Monday have been nabbed by the police.
News
3 days ago

Employees at a petrol station robbed in North West: Duo swiftly arrested

Two young men are in custody after brazenly robbing staff at a petrol station, which led to a shoot-out with security guards.
News
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  4. ‘He should not have taken a gun off a police officer’: What you said about ... South Africa
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest
CAPTAIN UNDERPANTS | The man beneath the Speedo