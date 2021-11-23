COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Disney World puts Covid-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold
23 November 2021 - 05:30
Summer Selmon, her brother Levi, and their parents Dave and Brandi wear face masks while visiting the Disney Springs shopping and dining district during their vacation at Walt Disney World during a phased reopening from coronavirus disease restrictions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US on July 11, 2020.
November 23 2021 - 05:05
Disney World puts Covid-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold
Disney World near Orlando, Florida, operated by Walt Disney Co, has put its Covid-19 vaccination mandate on hold, a spokesperson said on Saturday.
The move comes amid the Biden administration's workplace Covid-19 vaccine rule , which requires businesses with at least 100 employees to require staff get vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly and wear a face covering at work.
Local TV station Fox 35 was first to report the news, citing a cast member at the resort complex.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.