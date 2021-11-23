South Africa

COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES | Disney World puts Covid-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold

23 November 2021 - 05:30 By TimesLIVE
Summer Selmon, her brother Levi, and their parents Dave and Brandi wear face masks while visiting the Disney Springs shopping and dining district during their vacation at Walt Disney World during a phased reopening from coronavirus disease restrictions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US on July 11, 2020.
Summer Selmon, her brother Levi, and their parents Dave and Brandi wear face masks while visiting the Disney Springs shopping and dining district during their vacation at Walt Disney World during a phased reopening from coronavirus disease restrictions in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, US on July 11, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Octavio Jones

November 23 2021 - 05:05

Disney World puts Covid-19 vaccination mandate policy on hold

Disney World near Orlando, Florida, operated by Walt Disney Co, has put its Covid-19 vaccination mandate on hold, a spokesperson said on Saturday.

The move comes amid the Biden administration's workplace Covid-19 vaccine rule , which requires businesses with at least 100 employees to require staff get vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly and wear a face covering at work.

Local TV station Fox 35 was first to report the news, citing a cast member at the resort complex.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  3. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  4. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest