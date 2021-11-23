July unrest pushes up Gauteng cases of arson, malicious damage to property

The July unrest was one of the main contributors to the increase in arson and malicious damage to property cases in Gauteng, the latest available crime stats show.

Arson cases increased by 5.3% and malicious damage to property by 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

“The unrest that occurred in July resulted in the increase in these two crimes as properties were damaged. We all witnessed the repercussions of the July unrest. Even though the recorded increases are single digits, everyone felt the impact.

“We have taken valuable lessons out of it and we can all agree that when we work together, we are able to overcome anything,” said Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

Crime statistics for the second quarter 2021/2022 financial year — covering July to September — were presented to the Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety by provincial police managers on Tuesday.