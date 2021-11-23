South Africa

July unrest pushes up Gauteng cases of arson, malicious damage to property

23 November 2021 - 16:44
Shops, malls and businesses were looted during the July unrest in KZN and Gauteng. File photo.
Shops, malls and businesses were looted during the July unrest in KZN and Gauteng. File photo.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The July unrest was one of the main contributors to the increase in arson and malicious damage to property cases in Gauteng, the latest available crime stats show.

Arson cases increased by 5.3% and malicious damage to property by 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

“The unrest that occurred in July resulted in the increase in these two crimes as properties were damaged. We all witnessed the repercussions of the July unrest. Even though the recorded increases are single digits, everyone felt the impact.

“We have taken valuable lessons out of it and we can all agree that when we work together, we are able to overcome anything,” said Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela.

Crime statistics for the second quarter 2021/2022 financial year — covering July to September — were presented to the Gauteng legislature’s portfolio committee on community safety by provincial police managers on Tuesday.

More than 800 teargas canisters and almost 17,000 bullets fired during July riots in Gauteng: Police

Two water cannons were used to disperse crowds that ran riot in Gauteng during the July unrest, the SA Human Rights Commission heard on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Mawela said property-related crimes decreased by 8.2%, translating to 1,908 fewer  registered than in the same quarter a year ago.

He said burglary at non-residential premises remained a problematic crime, recording an increase of 1.5% (49 more counts), an increase marginally lower than that in the current period.

“We will be addressing the burglary at non-residential premises with our partners in business. Two things must happen: an increase in police patrols in hotspot areas, and an  increase in security, physical or technological, by business owners.

“Hopefully these will score us an overall reduction in property-related crimes during the next reporting period.” 

Mawela said the 17 community-reported serious crimes, which are broken down into four categories — contact crimes, contact-related crimes, property-related crimes and other serious crimes — also indicated a decrease of 0.7% compared with 2020/21.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Crime stats: These six Gauteng police stations are among SA’s 30 worst-hit by murders

Out of SA’s 30 worst-hit police stations in terms of murder cases, six in Gauteng feature on the list, according to provincial crime statistics for ...
News
1 hour ago

New stats show murder and rape increasing in Gauteng

A total of 1,320 people were murdered in Gauteng between July and September, an increase of 229 compared to the same period in 2020.
News
3 hours ago

July unrest a ‘planned gathering with unpredicted modus operandi’: Sitole

National police commissioner Gen Khehla Sitole testified before the SAHRC hearing on Monday that July's unrest was a "planned gathering with an ...
News
1 day ago

New crime stats show SA remains ‘a very violent country’

There were 2,000 kidnappings reported in SA between July and September.
News
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  3. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  4. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa
  5. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics

Latest Videos

'We lost everything' - George residents mop up after devastating floods
Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...