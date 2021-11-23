WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearings on July riots continue

The SA Human Rights Commission’s hearings into events that led up to the July riots and looting are continuing on Tuesday.

On Monday the commission focused on the security cluster and the role it played to quell the unrest.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the panel that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi went on paternity leave and was reluctant to share information with the defence ministry during the July unrest.

