South Africa

WATCH LIVE | SAHRC hearings on July riots continue

23 November 2021 - 10:16 By TImesLIVE

The SA Human Rights Commission’s hearings into events that led up to the July riots and looting are continuing on Tuesday.

On Monday the commission focused on the security cluster and the role it played to quell the unrest.

Former defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told the panel that KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi went on paternity leave and was reluctant to share information with the defence ministry during the July unrest.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

KZN police boss 'not co-operative' when army was deployed during July unrest, says former defence minister

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi went on paternity leave and was allegedly reluctant to share information with ex-defence ...
News
18 hours ago

LISTEN | Mapisa-Nqakula not happy with SAHRC's 'insensitivity'

"The letter I received is impersonal, totally cold and I personally I could not associate it with a human rights commission," she said.
News
13 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. 'I feel double-crossed!': Mashaba fuming as opposition parties give DA ... Politics
  2. Gynaecologist who was jailed for patient’s death speaks South Africa
  3. Prasa CEO Zolani Matthews suspended over UK citizenship security fear News
  4. ‘It’s Mangosuthu way or the highway,’ IFP tells ANC Politics
  5. Stolen cellphone leads to the discovery of 7 bodies — now their families try to ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Soweto man allegedly in second suicide attempt since arrest after body parts ...
'My family thought I was dead' — Durban residents tell of horror of July unrest