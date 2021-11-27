Young people bearing brunt of Covid-19 resurgence, ICU doctor warns

Only 27% of 18 to 34-year-olds have had a vaccination dose, meaning 13-million have yet to have a jab. By contrast, 64% of over-60s have been vaccinated.

Epidemiologist and former ministerial advisory committee chair Prof Salim Abdool Karim said it is too early to make definitive statements about young people being more susceptible to Omicron. “What we can expect is that we are likely to see more cases in those who are not vaccinated,” he said.

“Younger people are less vaccinated than older people. If there are more younger people who present with the new variant, it may be a function of vaccination. But we don’t know yet whether the younger people at Baragwanath hospital actually have this variant.”

Despite scores of Ballito matric ragers testing positive for Covid-19 after last year's event, organisers said this year's event would go ahead from Tuesday to December 6 and be limited to youngsters with vaccination certificates.

Spokesperson Darren Sandras said the festival had “all available Covid-19 safety precautions in place, well beyond those mandated by government”. Rapid antigen tests would be conducted on guests and staff on the first and third days.