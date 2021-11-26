WHO designates Covid-19 variant found in SA as 'of concern'
26 November 2021 - 20:28
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday designated a new Covid-19 variant detected in SA with a large number of mutations as being “of concern”, the fifth variant to be given the designation.
The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.