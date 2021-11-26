South Africa

WHO designates Covid-19 variant found in SA as 'of concern'

26 November 2021 - 20:28 By Reuters
The WHO has designated a new Covid-19 variant detected in SA with a large number of mutations as being “of concern”.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday designated a new Covid-19 variant detected in SA with a large number of mutations as being “of concern”, the fifth variant to be given the designation.

The WHO said in a statement that it had assigned the B.1.1.529 variant the Greek letter Omicron.

