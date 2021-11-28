Jabs for over-50s top priority as SA braces for Omicron wave of Covid infections

Professor Tulio de Oliveira, who announced the discovery of the Omicron variant at a briefing on Thursday, said “vaccinating remains a critical tool” in the fight against Covid regardless of the new variant.

Madhi said that even if Omicron reduces the efficacy of vaccines in lowering the spread of the disease, he remains optimistic that vaccines will still “maintain protection against severe Covid due to Omicron”.

He said breakthrough infections will continue to happen as with other variants, but that vaccines are primarily about preventing severe disease and should be used for that purpose.

Dr Samukeliso Dube, general manager at health-care group AfroCentric, said: “Some agencies are approving booster doses for those who may be immunocompromised. That’s because the chance of getting symptomatic infection after contracting the virus from an unvaccinated person is increased for those who are immunocompromised and those who are older.

“This is because one may already have a weakened immune system and may not build the same level of immunity from the vaccine.”

Dube said he hoped the vaccines would be a “game-changer” in subsequent waves of Covid-19, and if the current resurgence turns into a fourth wave “it is reassuring that the older cohort has been more receptive to vaccination, and we are hoping that this would avert higher rates of hospitalisation and mortality”.

An oversupply of vaccine doses means that boosters for the vulnerable would be viable.