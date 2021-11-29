LISTEN | Gauteng 'well prepared' for rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations
29 November 2021 - 20:31
The head of hospital services at the Gauteng Health Department, Dr Freddy Kgongwana, says the province is well equipped for a Covid-19 fourth wave.
He said the province' hospitals has 4,407 beds and is well equipped with oxygen tanks.
He said the hospital beds in the province are monitored every day.
Dr Kgongwana said the province has been preparing for the fourth wave since the end of the third wave.
The national health department held a media briefing on Monday morning to unpack its readiness for a possible spike in Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant.
