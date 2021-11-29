South Africa

LISTEN | Gauteng 'well prepared' for rise in Covid-19 hospitalisations

29 November 2021 - 20:31 By Bulelani Nonyukela
The national health department held a media briefing on Monday morning to unpack its readiness for a possible spike in Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant.
The national health department held a media briefing on Monday morning to unpack its readiness for a possible spike in Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant. 
Image: Emile Bosch

The head of hospital services at the Gauteng Health Department, Dr Freddy Kgongwana, says the province is well equipped for a Covid-19 fourth wave.

He said the province' hospitals has 4,407 beds and is well equipped with oxygen tanks.

He said the hospital beds in the province are monitored every day.

Dr Kgongwana said the province has been preparing for the fourth wave since the end of the third wave.

The national health department held a media briefing on Monday morning to unpack its readiness for a possible spike in Covid-19 infections driven by the Omicron variant. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Cyril Ramaphosa slams travel bans against SA over Omicron Covid-19 variant

Unjustified, discriminatory and not backed up by science. That is how President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to travel bans against Southern African ...
Politics
1 day ago

Positivity rate hits double figures as SA records 2,273 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

Of the new Covid-19 cases Gauteng accounted for 1,909 of them.
News
1 hour ago

'South Africans not just vaccine hesitant, they're apathetic,' says top vaccinologist

Expert vaccinologist Prof Shabir Madhi says one of the key things holding back South Africans from getting vaccinated is not just hesitancy but ...
News
1 hour ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ace Magashule’s R25m Turkish debt News
  2. UK PM Johnson tries to reassure SA over travel ban World
  3. 'We saved the people of eThekwini'- Why Philani Mavundla voted with the ANC News
  4. LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks News
  5. How R570m turned a gift horse into a white elephant News

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...