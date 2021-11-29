South Africa

Positivity rate hits double figures as SA records 2,273 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

29 November 2021 - 19:41 By TimesLIVE
This means that there have been 2,963,679 confirmed cases and 89,822 confirmed fatalities across SA since the outbreak of the virus in March 2020.
Image: 123RF/Oksana Smyshliaeva / File photo

SA recorded 2,273 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with Gauteng again overwhelmingly the epicentre of the looming fourth wave of infections.

Of the new cases Gauteng accounted for 1,909 of them. The Western Cape (119 cases) was the only other province to breach the 100 mark, while KwaZulu-Natal (63), the North West (55) and Mpumalanga (53) passed the 50 mark for new infections.

This is according to the National Institute for Communicable Diseases, which also said on Monday that the positivity rate - the number of confirmed cases against the number of tests taken in the same period - had reached double figures, at 10.7%.

The NICD added that there were 25 Covid-19 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

According to NICD data, there were also 79 hospital admissions in the past day, taking the total number of people admitted for Covid-19 treatment to 2,328 across the country.

TimesLIVE

