Sanef wants SABC to make disciplinary hearing of head of news public

The SA National Editors' Forum (Sanef) wants the disciplinary hearing of SABC editor-in-chief and head of news Phathiswa Magopeni to be held in public.

Sanef says the disciplinary process should be in public as there are suspicions that the charges are politically motivated, coming at a time when the ANC launched an attack on her for the SABC's coverage ahead of the November 1 local government elections.

The SABC this week charged Magopeni with negligence and bringing the public broadcaster into disrepute after investigative news programme Special Assignment aired an episode the SABC had been interdicted from broadcasting.

TimesLIVE reported that Magopeni was formally charged on Thursday, with management holding her responsible, as head of news and current affairs, for the decision to air the episode. She has stated the decision was not hers but one of channel management.

She is expected to appear before an SABC disciplinary committee in December. The violation of the court order could lead to imprisonment for those involved.