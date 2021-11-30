Extension of short-term credit up and economy, jobs benefit: Altron index

The extension of short-term credit, a key financial instrument for low-income households and micro-businesses, increased by 2.7% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of the year, and was up 8.6% year-on-year.

This resulted in an estimated economy-wide increase in sales of R459m, an additional 800 jobs being created and government collecting R56m more in taxes in the second quarter of 2021 than the corresponding quarter in 2020.

This is according to the Altron Fintech Short-term Credit Impact Index (AFSCI) for Q2 2021, which tracks the economic impact of short-term lending in SA.

The index found the net value of short-term credit (new loans, less loans repaid or written-off) was also 2.7% higher in the second quarter of 2021 than in the previous quarter.

The Q2 AFSCI released on Tuesday morning was developed by Altron Fintech in partnership with Keith Lockwood, an independent economic consultant and adjunct faculty member of the Gordon Institute of Business Science.