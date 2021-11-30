LISTEN | What you need to know about the new Omicron variant

The emergence of a new Covid-19 variant B.1.1.529, named Omicron by the World Health Organisation (WHO), has rattled many people as the world battles an ongoing pandemic.

There are ongoing studies and research globally and in SA by scientists and organisations to find out more about the “variant of concern” in terms of its mutation characteristics, transmissibility and its effect on current vaccines.

General practitioner and member of the ministerial advisory committee on vaccines Dr Angelique Coetzee stated that those with the new Omicron variant showed “extremely mild” symptoms.

She said this is what is known about the new variant: