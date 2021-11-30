'I'm being hounded out': Phathiswa Magopeni lodges complaint against SABC CEO, board chair

SABC editor-in-chief and head of news Phathiswa Magopeni has lodged a formal complaint against the public broadcaster's CEO Madoda Mxakwe for several issues, including alleged editorial interference, abuse of power and attempts to remove her from her position.

Her complaint comes just days after TimesLIVE reported that Magopeni was being charged with negligence and bringing the SABC into disrepute after investigative news programme Special Assignment aired an episode the SABC had been interdicted from broadcasting.

Magopeni accuses Mxakwe, in her complaint to the SABC board, of using the Special Assignment issue to “destroy” and “hound” her out of the public broadcaster.

She has also laid a similar complaint against the SABC board chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

The drama unfolds just weeks before Magopeni is expected to appear before an SABC disciplinary committee in December.

In the nine-page letter TimesLIVE has seen, Magopeni paints a grim picture of how the public broadcaster's CEO and board chairperson tried to force her to approve an unscheduled interview with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa in the run-up to the elections.