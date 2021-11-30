WATCH | Patients moved after wards flooded at Charlotte Maxeke hospital
Ventilated patients at Johannesburg's Charlotte Maxeke Hospital were on Monday moved out of the trauma ICU as the electricity was at risk in the main ICU, where Covid-19 patients are managed, due to a flooding incident.
The flooding is believed to be a result of a burst pipe in the roof in one of the blocks at the hospital.
The wards affected are alleged to be busy wards on a normal day.
Jack Bloom, the DA’s shadow health MEC in Gauteng, said: “It’s very tragic especially now that we have entered the fourth wave of Covid-19 cases. One of the areas they had to evacuate was the ICU for Covid-19 patients.”
“There are long-standing maintenance problems at that hospital and it’s really very hard on staff and patients. It’s affecting the operations of the hospital, including the ICU, which are absolutely critical,” he said.
Ventilated patients were on Monday moved out to the trauma ICU as the electrics were at risk in the main ICU at #CharlotteMaxekehospital. Water had been pouring from ceilings due to an alleged burst pipe in the roof at about 3am, causing #flooding @TimesLIVE— Shonisani Tshikalange (@21shoni) November 30, 2021
Video Supplied pic.twitter.com/uYMiLTn9QC
Bloom said the incident is a result of years of poor maintenance that should have been attended to.
“It’s very serious because it’s affecting the ICU. We are going to need the ICU because of Covid-19 cases. The hospital has just been a disaster as far as maintenance is concerned and the problems from the fire. This is lots of years of poor maintenance.” Bloom said.
One of the wards at #CharlotteMaxekehospital has had water pouring from ceilings due to the alleged burst pipe #flooding @TimesLIVE— Shonisani Tshikalange (@21shoni) November 30, 2021
Video Supplied pic.twitter.com/4MWdrL1o9H
Charlotte Maxeke Hospital pipe burst. Solution: turn off the water at the stopcock. Basically it is a tap. The more you have, the more you can localise a problem. All that's needed is #maintenance, #Intelligence, & someone who knows where it is @HealthZA pic.twitter.com/ObbAWcTJGx— Children of Fire (@ChildrenOfFire) November 29, 2021
This is a developing story.
