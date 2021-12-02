South Africa

Family meetings, royals and teeth whitening at home: SA's 10 top trending YouTube videos of 2021

Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
02 December 2021 - 07:31
Comedy, news and advice on how to get rid of 'toxic men' were among the top trending videos in SA this year.
Comedy, news and advice on how to get rid of 'toxic men' were among the top trending videos in SA this year.
Image: 123RF/NENETUS

Video streaming giant YouTube has released its annual top 10 lists, wrapping up the most popular content on its platform this year.

The country’s top 10 trending videos are a real mixed bag of comedy, news, entertainment and self-help tips, and show the growing popularity of local YouTubers.

The popular Ramscomics, creators of the hilarious Noko Mashaba skits, topped the list with its Makhi's Chicken episode, while a video of amapiano dancers busting a move to Mpura and Busta 929's Umsebenzi Wethu was second.

Mpura died in a car accident in August, alongside muso Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo. The funeral service for Killer Kau was third on the list of top trending videos this year.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s family meetings had the nation glued to their screens this year to see whether lockdown restrictions would be altered. His address in June garnered over 1-million streams.

A snippet of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah also made the list, as did podcaster MacG’s interview with Israel Zulu and Lasizwe's chat with Zodwa Wabantu.

Users also looked to YouTube for help to deal with “toxic men” with comedian Noluthando Zungu and “teeth whitening at home in two minutes”.

MDM Sketch Comedy kept us laughing with their skit Luh & Uncle — He Forgot How To Speak Zulu.

Here are the top  10 trending videos in SA this year:

Noko Mashaba — Makhi's Chicken

Mr JazziQ Umsebenzi wethu / Amapiano dancers🔥#Roadto1k

The funeral service of Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Dealing with Toxic Men

Drink Or Tell The Truth w/ Zodwa Wabantu

Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

Israel Zulu on Life on Prison, Crime, Yizo Yizo, Being Typecast, Politics, Ethics

Luh & Uncle — He Forgot How To Speak Zulu 

Teeth whitening at home in 2 minutes || How to naturally whiten your yellow teeth || 100% effective

READ MORE

Podcaster MacG and Lasizwe among top YouTube creators in 2021

MacG is the host of 'Podcast and Chill' with his channel boasting more than 302,000 subscribers.
TshisaLIVE
1 hour ago

WENDY KNOWLER | Freeloaders boot up followers while original creators suffer

With little copyright protection for digital content producers, the space has become a free-for-all
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

YouTube gives its ‘dislike’ button a thumbs-down

The video platform makes the move to tamp down endemic harassment of content creators
World
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Approved for the R350 grant? Here’s when you can collect your payment in ... South Africa
  2. WATCH | Elephant charges game vehicle as students scurry to safety South Africa
  3. Security guards from Zimbabwe’s leading security company arrested for ... Africa
  4. 79: That's how many times one shopper decided to swipe on Black Friday South Africa
  5. Five-star hotel, maternity leave, everything but fighting the unrest, SAHRC ... News

Latest Videos

South Africans stranded amid economic devastation after Omicron variant travel ...
'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...