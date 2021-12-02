Family meetings, royals and teeth whitening at home: SA's 10 top trending YouTube videos of 2021
Video streaming giant YouTube has released its annual top 10 lists, wrapping up the most popular content on its platform this year.
The country’s top 10 trending videos are a real mixed bag of comedy, news, entertainment and self-help tips, and show the growing popularity of local YouTubers.
The popular Ramscomics, creators of the hilarious Noko Mashaba skits, topped the list with its Makhi's Chicken episode, while a video of amapiano dancers busting a move to Mpura and Busta 929's Umsebenzi Wethu was second.
Mpura died in a car accident in August, alongside muso Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo. The funeral service for Killer Kau was third on the list of top trending videos this year.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s family meetings had the nation glued to their screens this year to see whether lockdown restrictions would be altered. His address in June garnered over 1-million streams.
A snippet of Meghan and Harry’s interview with Oprah also made the list, as did podcaster MacG’s interview with Israel Zulu and Lasizwe's chat with Zodwa Wabantu.
Users also looked to YouTube for help to deal with “toxic men” with comedian Noluthando Zungu and “teeth whitening at home in two minutes”.
MDM Sketch Comedy kept us laughing with their skit Luh & Uncle — He Forgot How To Speak Zulu.
Here are the top 10 trending videos in SA this year:
Noko Mashaba — Makhi's Chicken
Mr JazziQ Umsebenzi wethu / Amapiano dancers🔥#Roadto1k
The funeral service of Sakhile “Killer Kau” Hlatshwayo
President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the nation
Dealing with Toxic Men
Drink Or Tell The Truth w/ Zodwa Wabantu
Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview
Israel Zulu on Life on Prison, Crime, Yizo Yizo, Being Typecast, Politics, Ethics
Luh & Uncle — He Forgot How To Speak Zulu
Teeth whitening at home in 2 minutes || How to naturally whiten your yellow teeth || 100% effective
