South Africa

Blade Nzimande orders probe of ‘bogus honorary degrees’ after Shauwn Mkhize doctorate

04 December 2021 - 12:25
Shauwn Mkhize was given an honorary doctorate by an unregistered college.
Shauwn Mkhize was given an honorary doctorate by an unregistered college.
Image: VELI NHLAPO

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande says he is concerned about increasing cases of bogus institutions awarding honorary doctorates, mostly to celebrities. 

This comes after businesswoman and reality TV personality Shauwn Mkhize was given a doctorate in philosophy by the unregistered Good Shepherd College of Religion, Culture and Training. 

In October, Limpopo mayor Basani Shibambu came under fire for conferring an honorary degree on a local entertainer with dwarfism for his “positive contribution and influence in the community” during a primary school function. 

Nzimande appealed to members of the pubic to be circumspect and not accept such qualifications. He also said an investigation was under way. 

“I have already requested the Council of Higher Education (CHE) to investigate and advise on appropriate action on all the reported cases of the awarding of these bogus honorary degrees,” he said.  

Ahead of the 2022 academic year, the minister also asked prospective students to verify the legality of any programme or course offered by institutions before enrolling to avoid falling prey to illegal operations.

He asked them to consult the registers of private higher institutions and private colleges, which can be found on the department of higher education & training website.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Mayor in hot water for conferring 'PhD' on Limpopo entertainer

Joke or not, the mayor of Greater Giyani municipality had no authority to confer an honorary doctorate on a Limpopo entertainer, says an expert on ...
News
1 month ago

SNAPS | Shauwn Mkhize gets conferred with doctoral degree

"One thing about me is that I will never change what has contributed to my growth and keeps me grounded."
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

‘Bogus’ college being probed: you won’t find Mount Zion in SA

The ‘university’ offers qualifications in theology and claims to have international accreditation
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Covid-19 ‘fake news’ man walks free as magistrate slams prosecution South Africa
  2. Omicron in 23 countries: WHO slams those who penalised SA South Africa
  3. Travel ban cancellations — a world of hurt for everyone Consumer Live
  4. YOUR COVID-19 QUESTIONS ANSWERED | Are Omicron variant symptoms more severe? South Africa
  5. Deputy health minister says the unvaccinated should not be allowed to expose ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Explainer: Understanding the Omicron Covid-19 variant
Seismic shock: South Africans face off with oil giant Shell