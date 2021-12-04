South Africa

Nzimande calls for swift investigation into drowning of students in hotel pool

04 December 2021 - 13:27
Higher education minister Blade Nzimande said two students from Orbit TVET College in North West drowned in a hotel pool.
Image: 123RF/Andrey Armyagov

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande has urged police to “swiftly” investigate the drowning of two North West students in a hotel pool this week.

In a statement on Saturday, Nzimande said the students from Orbit TVET College, which has campuses in Rustenburg, Brits and Mankwe, were at a student representative council strategic retreat at a Potchefstroom hotel when the tragedy occurred.

He said the students — a male and a female — were both declared dead on the scene.

“I am pleased that the college management undertook to give its full support and co-operation to the investigators to determine the exact cause of this incident,” said Nzimande.

He said he has also directed “higher health to give the necessary support and comfort to fellow SRC members, the families and the college staff and students who have been affected by this unfortunate incident”.

