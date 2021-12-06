Will a PCR test pick up if I have the Omicron variant?

As scientists and health experts continue to study the Omicron Covid-19 variant to understand its severity and how contagious it can be, preliminary data suggests rapid antigen tests should pick up the new variant.

According to the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), indications are the variant can be detected by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The tests are used to determine if there is specific genetic material from the coronavirus present.

“A PCR test is a nucleic acid-based test, RNA in the case of Covid-19. The test uses a set of enzymes technologies to accurately detect Covid-19 specific genetic markers,” the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) told TimesLIVE.

The government requires a PCR test to be taken by those travelling into SA.

The NICD said the tests check for multiple targets in case there is a variant present.